Efia Odo’s Dress Was A Hard Fit -Kwesi Arthur

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

Rapper, Kwesi Arthur has opened up about Efia Odo’s see-through dress to his Son Of Jacob album listening on Thursday night.

He described the dress as a “hard fit,” suggesting it is too hot for him.

Efia Odo had received a lot of backlash over her choice of outfit for the album listening.

She wore a see-through black outfit that exposed her sexy boobs and nipples. The dress exposed everything on her chest, making her chest a side attraction at the event.

Efia has since Thursday been trending on social media. While some social media users trolled her, others were left in shock. Some persons also called for her arrest for ‘indecent exposure.”

In an interview on Hitz Fm Monday morning, Kwesi said he was happy to show up at the event but he thought her dress was a “hard fit.”

“When I saw @Efiaodo1 at the album listening, I looked at her. At the first glance, I was happy she pulled up. Later, my mind went on her outfit – I thought that was a hard fit,” he told host Andy Dosty.