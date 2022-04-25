Akufo-Addo Congratulates France’s Macron On Re-election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron of France on his re-election for a second term in office.

He wish the new French President well in uniting of his people and the discharge of his mandate.

The Ghanaian leader expressed optimism that the future of the nation is secured in the hands of Mr. Macron in the crucial moment of economic challenges and COVID 19.

Mr. Akufo-Addo wished President Macron a successful new tenure, peace and stability in his country as well as improved bilateral relations.

“Warm congratulations to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron on his historic re-election, for a 2nd term, as President of the French Republic. I wish him well in the discharge of his mandate, and in the crucial tasks of uniting the French nation and helping to weather the buffeting storms confronting Europe and the world. I am confident that the future of the French people is secure in his hands. I assure him of my and Ghana’s co-operation and continuing friendship,” a statement shared on President Akufo-Addo’s social media page said Monday.

Emmanuel Macron has won five more years as France’s president after a convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen, who nevertheless secured the far right’s highest share of the vote yet.

He won by 58.55% to 41.45%, a greater margin than expected.

The centrist leader told jubilant supporters at the foot of the Eiffel Tower that now the election was over he would be a “president for all”.

He is the first sitting president in 20 years to be re-elected.

By Vincent Kubi