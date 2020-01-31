David Asante Eyes Nkawkaw Seat

David Asante with supporters after picking forms



Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company, David Asante, has formally declared his intentions to contest the Nkawkaw Constituency parliamentary primary in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Asante picked the forms on Thursday, January 30, 2020 ahead of the April contest.

Speaking shortly after picking his form, Mr Asante said, Nkawkaw for the past eight years have had a serious leadership challenge as far as a parliamentarian is concern as he believes the current MP, Eric Kwakye Daffour has failed to deliver.

According to him, his decision to contest is purely premised on the fact that the youth of Nkawkaw lack opportunity which purely falls within the purview of the MP and has expressed readiness to support the youth.

He said, beyond the excellent and marvelous deliveries of the Akufo-Addo’s led government, what has the Nkawkaw MP himself done for the constituency to compliment the effort of the president, he quizzed.

He affirmed that he was very certain delegates will vote for him as he sets sight on developing the area.

He adds that picking the forms is as a result of the call from the masses and is certain the new leadership and the paradigm shift Nkawkaw is yearning for lies in him.

“The masses in the constituency have publicly raised concerns about the MP. They are agitating for his exit. The masses have thrown their weight behind me because I am the new hope for Nkawkaw,” he said.

Mr Asante indicated that the leadership he has delivered over the years in private and public life have been successful citing Ghana Publishing Company as an example.

He said, for over 55 years, this is the time Ghana Publishing Company has witness proper restructuring, revamping and equipment in the company that declared a dividend to the state.

He averred that having been adjudged the best CEO in the country in 2018, he is sure he can live up to expectation when given the nod.

The Nkawkaw Constituents once raised a red flag against a sitting MP over an abysmal performance in office but lo and behold, delegates voted for him again.

On the contrary, the masses rejected him and with an independent candidate getting the nod sometime ago makes the constituency a volatile one.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Nkawkaw