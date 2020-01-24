Davido Denies Questioning The Paternity Of His Son

Davido with his baby

Days after Nigerian singer Davido and his lover (Chioma) unfollowed each other on social media over an alleged extra marital affair, the singer has come hot on rumour carriers who claimed that he (Davido) has questioned if Ifeanyi is truly his biological son.

According to Naija News, the saga started after the Executive Producer of Golden Boy Entertainment, King Patrick, claimed that Peruzzi who was signed under his record label was having an affair with Chioma.

Davido has, however, debunked the news that he acknowledged not being the true father of his son with Chioma.

The singer also has slammed those believing a photoshopped message on social media which sees him apologising to the controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo, who is alleged to have once claimed Peruzzi and Chioma are not cousins.

In a tweet, Davido said, “Any of you that legit believes that fake photoshopped tweet goin (going) of me talking nonsense about my son can’t be stable!!! Lmao Kai social media!!I hail!!”