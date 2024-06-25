Davido Finally Weds Chioma Rowland

Chioma and Davido

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has married his longtime love, Chioma Rowland, in a spectacular ceremony held in Lagos.

The event drew a host of friends, family members, and notable figures from the showbiz industry.

During the ceremony, Davido assured Chioma’s parents that their daughter would be respected and protected in their union. The ‘Assurance’ singer reiterated his commitment to Chioma, stating, “I promised her a lifetime assurance. I promise you, that your daughter will be protected, respected, and connected. Mummy and Daddy, I love you.”

Meanwhile Davido made a striking appearance at the wedding, donning a magnificent wine-colored agbada that captivated guests at the grand traditional ceremony held at Harbor Point Centre. The agbada, a traditional Yoruba outfit, was an epitome of elegance, adorned with intricate beadwork and embroidery that highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

Adding to his regal look, Davido wore a matching cap that perfectly complemented his attire, giving him a commanding presence on his special day.

He also carried a ceremonial staff, symbolizing authority and adding a majestic flair to his overall appearance.

The ceremony was a joyous celebration of love and culture, marking a significant milestone in the lives of Davido and Chioma.

Fans and well-wishers have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages for the couple, who have long been admired for their enduring relationship.

As Davido and Chioma embark on this new journey together, their wedding stands as a testament to their deep bond and the promise of a shared future filled with love and happiness.