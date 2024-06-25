Prince David Osei Commends Govt Over Impressive Borteyman Road

Prince David Osei

Celebrated actor, Prince David Osei, has praised the government for the construction of the Borteyman road, describing the project as “impeccable.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), David Osei acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by the country but highlighted this development as a positive achievement.

He noted, “This is incredibly beautiful. The road construction is impeccable. I live in East Legon, and with this new road connecting from School Junction through Trassacco to the motorway, I won’t have to wake up at 5:30 am every morning just to beat the East Legon traffic. Impressive work by the government.”

Despite recognizing the imperfections of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, Osei emphasized the significance of highlighting its successes, especially during a global economic crisis. “Not everything has been perfect with this administration, but at least we are seeing some positives. The global economic crisis is being felt worldwide, and it’s not easy. However, I firmly believe that our economy will recover,” he added.

Osei pointed out that multinational companies like Shell PLC, Guinness Ltd, and Microsoft are relocating from neighbouring Nigeria due to unfavourable economic conditions, suggesting that Ghana’s situation, though challenging, is part of a broader global context. He mentioned that even the United Kingdom is recovering from a partial recession with high inflation rates affecting the prices of goods everywhere.

“There is no magic solution. We all need to work together to build our nation. Let’s be responsible and accountable citizens. Better days are ahead for Ghana. Good morning 🌞 @NAkufoAddo @MBawumia 👍🏾” he concluded in his post.

Prince David Osei’s comments have garnered attention, reflecting a blend of optimism and realism regarding Ghana’s current economic and infrastructural situation.