Davido Is Richer Than His Billionaire Father- Chatta

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has claimed that singer Davido is richer and more powerful than his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

While regarding age as just a number, the actor explained that Alexander the Great died young but achieved remarkable feats that many strong and older leaders could not equal.

He also mentioned that although Davido might be younger, he is considered an elder because of his achievement and fame.

Chatta made the claim while advising some young people to respect those occupying elders’ positions and those in higher authorities irrespective of their age.

Expressing his beliefs, the actor described an elder as someone who has accomplished significant achievements, stating that despite Davido’s father’s billionaire status, the singer is richer and more influential.

“God purposely placed some certain people in some positions, but you guys are looking at their age.

It’s not about the age, any younger person that possesses things that belong to elders, is an elder.

For over four years, Davido has remained one of the most followed Nigerian celebrity on the photo and video-sharing app, Instagram.

The ‘Champion Sound’ singer enjoys a fan base of over a 22 million plus on Instagram.

Source: Daily Post