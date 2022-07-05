Davido Shocks Fan With N2m On Stage

Nigerian musician, Davido, has given a fan two million naira cash.

The singer surprised the fan during one of his performances at a show over the weekend.

The music star called the fan on stage and gifted her his sneakers.

While the fan was still basking in the euphoria, he shocked her when told his PA to give the young lady the amount of money.

The gesture was received with a loud ovation from the crowd, according to Pulse Nigeria.

Davido’s latest benevolent act is coming weeks after he gave a Ghanaian a full scholarship.

Someone had tweeted about the young man’s inability to further his education despite scoring all As at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a tweet that went viral, it was reported that the young man has been unable to further his education because of his financial status.

“We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke University … accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all … #wrblo,” Davido tweeted after he found the young man.