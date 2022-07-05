Kofi Adjorlolo To Marry Shatta Wale’s Mom?

Widespread reports claim veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo is preparing to tie the knot with the mother of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah, aka Shatta Mama.

According to a Hot FM Ghana report, the legendary actor and his lover have confirmed their planned nuptials.

Though many doubt the claim, the publication said Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama will soon convey the date for the ceremony.

Kofi Adjorlolo, 66, whose late wife died years ago, is the father of two children while Shatta Mama, in her 60s, formerly married to Shatta Wale’s father, Shatta Capo, is mother to three children including the singer.