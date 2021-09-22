Davido’s Official Photographer Allegedly Dies By Drowning

Reports from Nigeria say musician Davido’s official photographer, Fortunate Ateumunname Peter popularly known as Fortune has died.

The celebrity photographer was 24.

His last post on his Instagram page was on July 10, his birthday.

According to PMnewsNigeria, the photographer drowned at a photo shoot location in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021.

“Davido’s photographer Fortune is dead. Jesus Christ. F**k I’m heartbroken, he’s my friend. I’m so heartbroken. It shouldn’t have been Fortune God, he’s hardworking, very ambitious, he worked so hard to gain the spot he achieved like wtf,” one Diana tweeted.

Fortune’s death comes just three months after the death of the hit maker’s close aide Habeeb Ademola Uthman, popularly known as Obama DMW, who died as a result of a heart condition.

Fortune hailed from Ngor Okpala, Imo State.

He was the second child of seven siblings.

According to his personal website, the seasoned creative who started out as a graphic designer evolved from Photography to directing of videos and other forms of motion pictures.

The Afrocentric and hustling nature of the Lagos life inspired his works, describing himself a thorough bred “Lagosian”.

Fortune was the Davido’s personal photographer and accorded him the opportunity to have toured over 50 cities in the world (including the Middle East, United Kingdom, South Africa and Other Parts of Africa) spreading his love for his craft and documenting appealing images to the world of art.

In December 2020, Davido’s bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay died after a battle with an illness.

In October 2017, the famous singer lost three friends to death in one week.