Fugees To Perform In Ghana As Part Reunion Tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced a Fugees reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of the classic album The Score.

Their first shows together in 15 years will take them across the United States, through London and Paris, and into Nigeria and Ghana this November and December.

Fugees broke out with The Score in 1996, a wildly successful second album that made them household names with singles such as “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.”

Over the next decade, the group hung together despite internal rifts, legal trouble, and solo sidelines—including Hill’s landmark, Grammy-sweeping Miseducation album—before conclusively splitting in 2006, at least in part due to romantic complications between Jean and Hill, according to Jean’s memoir.

According to Pitchfork.com Hill has said in a press release that, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history…. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean added: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”