D’Black Loses Brother

D’Black

Rapper D’Black has been hit by sad news following the unfortunate passing of his big brother.

He announced the devastating incident in a tweet on Thursday, describing the day as “terrible“.

He wrote, “Terrible day for me. Just lost one of my big brothers. 10 of us, 1 gone too soon.”

D’Black, known for his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry and his role as the head of Black Avenue Music, hails from a large and closely-knit family. Born to a Ghanaian mother, Adeline Boateng, and a father of mixed Ghanaian and English heritage, John Derek Blackmore, the artist has nine siblings. Among the known siblings are Pamela Blackmore, Anthony Blackmore, George Blackmore, and Stanley Blackmore.

At this time, the identity of the late sibling and the circumstances surrounding the tragic loss have not been disclosed. The family has chosen to maintain privacy regarding these details during this difficult period of mourning.