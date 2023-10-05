Segun Arinze & 2023 AMAA Officials Arrive In Ghana

Segun Arinze (R) with other AMAA officials

Celebrated Nollywood actor Segun Arinze, along with other officials of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), touched down in Ghana on Thursday for a crucial stakeholder meeting with Ghanaian filmmakers in anticipation of the 2023 AMAA Awards.

The gathering scheduled for Thursday, October 5, at the Ibis Hotel in Accra, serves as a prelude to the 19th edition of the main award ceremony set to be held on October 29 in Lagos, Nigeria.

AMAA stands as a prestigious offshoot of the African Film Academy, and it holds a distinguished position as one of the most prominent film awards ceremonies on the African continent.

Its overarching mission is to recognize and celebrate excellence within the movie industry, paying tribute to the creative talents that significantly contribute to Africa’s dynamic film creative economy.

Under the theme “Legacy In Motion,” this year’s awards ceremony carries a special tribute dedicated to the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the visionary founder of AMAA, who passed away on January 9, 2023. The foundation of the AMAA Awards rests on its steadfast commitment to acknowledging the best in African cinema while continually emphasizing research, training, and the advancement of filmmaking across the continent.

The nominations for the 2023 awards were unveiled with great anticipation on September 21, showcasing the exceptional talent and remarkable contributions that have enriched African cinema.

The pre-event gathering in Ghana serves as a pivotal platform for engaging with diverse stakeholders in the film industry.

It provided a unique opportunity for exchange, collaboration, and synergy among the creative forces shaping the future of African cinema.

As the countdown to the 19th AMAA Awards continues, the collective anticipation within the African film community grows, as the industry eagerly awaits the recognition of outstanding achievements and a night that celebrates the indomitable spirit of African filmmaking.