We Have Stopped Taking Alcohol For Health Reasons- Tagoe Sisters

Gospel duo, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, otherwise known as the Tagoe Sisters, have revealed that they are no longer consuming alcohol.

According to them, they used to take alcohol but the decision to stop was over health concerns and their commitment to their music career.

The duo made this known in an interview with Joyprime.

“We have [taken alcohol] in the past. We stopped because It makes you dehydrated, you understand? So it doesn’t help your system. And we are growing too.

“So it’s not good for you to take one and then at the end of the day when to sing hallelujah, hallelujah somebody God bring another thing. And could lead you to forget about it [song], you are singing the first stanza and you go to the second stanza,” the duo said.

“Some people it’s not good for some people as even doctors advise them to take something like red wine or something. But some people take it in excess and it becomes a trouble something,” they advised.

“So for us, I would say red wine is good for others because if it is a problem for heart’s sake. But when you take alcohol, you behave like somebody who doesn’t have manners so it’s best to stay away.”