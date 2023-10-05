Dede Dropped, Jordan Maintained For Black Stars Game With US

In a shocking turn of events, Ghana’s Black Stars Captain Andre Dede Ayew has been dropped from the squad for the upcoming friendly matches against the US and Mexico.

The decision was taken by Coach Chris Houghton who presented the list of 23 players for the games.

This marks the first time that Ayew has been excluded from the squad under Houghton’s tenure.

The Black Stars are gearing up for the friendly matches scheduled for 14th and 17th October 2023 respectively. The team has been training rigorously to ensure that they put forward a strong performance on the field.

Coach Houghton’s decision to drop Ayew from the squad comes as a surprise to many, as the veteran footballer has been a key figure in the team for a long time.

However, the coach seems to be in favor of new talents, as Defense prodigy Daniel Amartey, who has missed out on recent call-ups, has made it to the team this time around.

Another notable inclusion in the team is Arsenal’s midfield ace, Thomas Partey. With his exceptional skills, Partey is expected to be an asset to the team, and his presence on the field is sure to make a difference.

The Black Stars will now be looking to put their best foot forward and ensure that they come back with a win from these friendly matches. With a strong squad and excellent coaching staff, the team is in good stead to make their mark in the world of football.

Find the Black Stars squad attached:

By Vincent Kubi