Dead Bodies Report A Hoax – Police

Media reports that three dead bodies have been retrieved from an uncompleted building in Nyinahin have been labelled as palpable falsehood by the police.

The police have, therefore, entreated the public, especially residents of Nyinahin and the Ashanti Region in general, to treat the report with contempt.

“The public is being urged to disregard the story trending on the various media platforms regarding the incident and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” the police said.

“The command wishes to reiterate that it is an old incident which occurred on April 27, 2017 and the media reported about it then,” he explained.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Head of Public Affairs of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, who debunked the report, also urged the media to cross-check their reports at all times.

“The command cautions the public, especially the media and social media commentators, to be circumspect in their reportage,” the police PRO warned in a press release.

“Considering the political atmosphere, coupled with its security implications, it is not appropriate for anybody or group to create tension in the country,” he advised.

