New NPP Group Chases NDC Votes

Some members of the Faithful Patriots (FP) during the official launch of the group in Kumasi

A new powerful group has emerged in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi, which says it is determined to help the party to retain power on December 7.

Christened as the Faithful Patriots (FP), the group has vowed to reduce the votes of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country.

Led by Nana Kwaku Duah, a known political strategist in Kumasi, the FP is made up of dyed-in-the-wool NPP members in the various constituencies.

The new group, which is headquartered in the Manhyia South Constituency in Kumasi, currently boasts of over 1,000 active members in Kumasi alone.

The FP is also in the process of forming their branches in all the 275 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country soon to work assiduously for the NPP.

Nana Kwaku Duah, in an interview with the DAILY GUIDE, said the NDC would be no match for the NPP.

According to him, the group members have seen the tremendous works being done by President Akufo-Addo, so they have vowed to campaign for him to retain his seat.

“We have seen and experienced the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and other NPP positive policies in our lives so we have to help the NPP to win power. Take it from me, the NDC and John Mahama will be no match for the NPP on December 7. We are winning the polls with an avalanche of votes,” he said.

Nana Kwaku Duah said his group would mainly campaign for votes in NDC strongholds and constituencies where sitting NPP MPs are being challenged independent candidates.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi