Youth Parliament For Atwima

Nana Okyere Tawiah-Antwi with some of the participants

The Atwima Kwanwoma Assembly has inaugurated a district youth parliament for the area, an initiative aimed at inculcating in the youth values of democratic practices and principles.

It was inaugurated under the auspices of the National Youth Authority (NYA) to ensure government’s continued show of determination, dedication and commitment towards youth development through enhanced budgetary allocation to the authority for effective and efficient delivery of its youth-centred mandate.

It was held at the Methodist Church at Twedie in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, and was under the theme: ‘Social Media: Beneficial or Harmful Tool For Youth Development’.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akwima Kwanhoma, Nana Okyere Tawiah-Antwi, said the youth parliaments are preparatory grounds for the youth to take up responsive roles in society, acquire or improve skills such as public speaking, debate, presentation, research and organisational skills, thus, aiding their personal development.

He appealed to them to make the most of opportunities available, identify their localities most pressing needs and come up with innovative ways to address them.

Mr. Tawiah-Antwi also urged the privileged members forming the youth parliament to work with common goal towards helping youth development in the district where a lot of potentials abound.

He advised participants to embrace the values of discipline and self-respect to effectively collaborate with the government to achieve sustainable life in future.

The Ashanti Regional Director of NYA, Orwell George Asamoah, indicated that the youth parliament would help the youth see themselves as active participants towards local development.

He said the concept of the youth in parliament would also help tackle issues that affect the development of youth directly, namely violence, teenage pregnancies, security issues, fallen standards of education and improvement in health and drug abuse.

On his part, Padmore Adu Boakye, a district youth officer, explained that the concept is non-partisan and would enable the youth parliamentarians to engage duty bearers to implement programmes that seek to improve the well-being of the youth in the district as well address challenges and issues related to the youth sustainable future.

The youth parliament was divided into majority and minority caucuses with three directorates—speakers, leaderships and clerks.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi