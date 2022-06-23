Dead Body Found In Sekondi Drain

An unidentified man was found dead in the main storm drain at Airport Ridge in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The lifeless body of the man, believed to be in his early 30s, was discovered last Saturday.

The man is believed to have been washed away by the raging flood waters, as a result of the torrential rainfall experienced in the metropolis last Wednesday, which also destroyed several properties.

The Assembly member for the Airport Ridge Electoral Area, Michael Kwame Doku said officials of the environmental office of the assembly were at the scene to immediately take the body for burial due to it bad state.

He said the community is still waiting for the family members of the deceased to turn up to perform the necessary rites as tradition demands.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi