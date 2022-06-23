Ohemaa Mercy Launches Tehillah Experience 2022

Popular female gospel artiste and songwriter, Ohemaa Mercy, has officially launched this year’s edition of the annual gospel concert dubbed “Tehillah Experience” in Accra.

The launch ceremony, held at the headquarters of 3Music, was attended by a number of gospel artistes, music producers and artiste managers as well as a section of the media.

The celebrated award-winning gospel singer is billed to headline the event which is expected to attract thousands of gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

The free concert to be held on August 14 at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Calvary Temple, Spintex Road in Accra and in Kumasi on September 4, is on the theme “Clouds of Glory”.

The concert, described by the organisers, Ohemaa Mercy Ministries, as a revolution in the Christendom, is expected to provide the means for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

Apart from Ohemaa Mercy, other artistes who will rock the stage alongside Ohemaa are Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Efe Grace, BenjaminDube from South Africa,Pastor Isaiah FosuKwakye, CeccyTwum, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Elder Mireku and a host of others.

Speaking at the launch, Ohemaa Mercy explained that she chose the theme ‘Clouds of Glory’ to show appreciation to God for His blessings and support throughout her life and career.

She promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, adding that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the concert.

Ohemaa Mercy, who has carved a niche for herself as one of Ghana’s enterprising gospel icons, is expected to thrill fans with most of her hit songs such as ‘Aseda’, ‘Wofiri Mu’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Obeye’, ‘Edin Jesus’, ‘Ma De Me’, ‘WobeyeKese’, ‘Adom Bi’, ‘Menmu’, among others.

She thanked Ghanaians and the media for their continued support for her career.

This year’s edition has Taabea Group of Companies, an indigenous firm as the headline sponsor, and other prominent partners and backers.

Last year’s event witnessed performances from Phil Thompson,Nacee, Francis Amo, CeccyTwum, MOGmusic, Obaapa Christie, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu