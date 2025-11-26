Dead Islamic SHS Student Leaves Behind Chilling Message

Fresh accounts gathered by the DAILY GUIDE indicate that final-year Business student, Samiru Abass, left a chilling declaration of innocence moments before tragically ending his life at the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Eyewitnesses say Abass insisted he had been falsely accused and proclaimed that his “accusers will face God,” shortly before jumping from an upper floor of a school block.

The 19-year-old’s death has sent shockwaves through the school community, with emerging details pointing to a disciplinary case that had deeply troubled him. According to sources, Abass had been accused of fondling and kissing a female student in a classroom—a claim made by a teacher who reportedly confronted the two and seized Abass’ school shirt as evidence. The matter was subsequently referred to the school’s disciplinary committee for further action.

After facing the committee, Abass was directed to retrieve his confiscated shirt from the said teacher. It was during this moment, witnesses recount, that the visibly distressed student climbed to the top floor of a school block and jumped, dying instantly upon impact.

His final words, asserting his innocence and calling upon divine judgment, have ignited intense debate on campus. Many students and some teachers are questioning the handling of the case, with calls for better psychological support systems in schools to help students navigate distressing situations.

These new revelations sharply contrast earlier reports which suggested Abass may have been contemplating suicide for unknown personal reasons.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to issue an official statement as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

