Women’s Choice Awards Africa Set For Nov. 29

A scene from a previous event

Africa’s most sought after feminine event, the Women’s Choice Awards Africa, is set to take place on November 29, 2025 at the Labadi Beach Hotel under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps and Building Legacies.”

Now in its seventh year, the awards ceremony shines a spotlight on women’s contributions, often overlooked in various fields, serving as a motivation for young women and girls to pursue their goals and break barriers.

The awards focus on highlighting the progress of women driving positive change in society. The event will be graced by Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo among other invited dignitaries.

The categories for this year’s awards include Actress of the Year, Beauty Brand of the Year, Catering Services of the Year, Corporate Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Fashion Accessories Brand of the Year, and Fashion Brand of the Year.

The rest are Health Personality of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year, Media Personality of the Year, Social Media Influencer of the Year, Sport Personality of the Year, Woman in Tech, Woman Behind the Scene, Young Media Personality of the Year, Young Star of the Year, Creative Woman of the Year and Emerging Woman of the Year.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke