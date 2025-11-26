10th EMY Africa Awards: Kojo Soboh Grateful, Calls For Investment

Kojo Soboh

Executive Director of Carbon AV, organisers of the EMY Africa Awards, Kojo Soboh, has expressed gratitude to patrons and supporters of the event at the just ended ceremony.

Speaking at the event, which was graced by leading industry stakeholders, Kojo Soboh reflected on his ten years journey of organising the prestigious awards ceremony, calling on policy makers and investors to invest in the country’s event space to uplift the image of Africa.

“Often, when people see the big setups and events we do, they come to me and say, ‘Kojo, you have money. Oh, you’re spending a lot!’ But I tell them it’s a sacrifice we make because of the burden of excellence we carry.

“We want to tell the world that as Africans, we are excellent. Not ‘we can’t be excellent,’ but often we tend to cut corners. At EMY Africa, we want to use this platform to challenge that status quo—to let the world know, and to remind ourselves, that we can do it, and do it well,” he said.

Kojo Soboh remarked, “People see this event and think it was done in Hollywood or the UK, but it’s done right here in Africa, with an all-African technical team. We want to challenge the status quo and encourage corporate Ghana to support brands like ours.

“Because when you give us the money, we can do great things with it. I mean, look at what we’ve done with the little we have—you’ll be surprised at the things we can do.”

The EMY Africa Awards 2025 was a grand celebration of African excellence, held on November 22 at Accra. It marked the 10th anniversary of honouring leaders, innovators, and changemakers across the continent and diaspora. The theme revolved around legacy, influence, and cultural power, with partnerships from big names like UNESCO and EY Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke