‘Increase Domestic Violence Fund’

Some members of HURDS and people living with disability who took part in the float. INSET: Madam Eva Ankrah

The government has been called upon to, as a matter of urgency, revise the Domestic Violence Fund (DVF) upward to strengthen response, protection, and prevention services across the country.

It has also been asked to undertake the upward revision of the Fund during the 2026 budget approval process.

The Fund, established in 2011 to support shelters, investigations, legal aid, psychosocial services, rescue efforts, and survivor rehabilitation, has witnessed a drastic reduction in government allocation.

In 2024, the allocation to the fund was GH¢2.7 million, but that has been reduced to GH¢1 million in 2026, representing a reduction of 63 per cent.

Human Rights and Development Services (HURDS), which made the call, could not fathom why the Fund should be reduced at a time when cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) are rising nationwide.

HURDS is a rights-based organisation committed to advancing gender justice and social inclusion. It is based in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The organisation noted that recently, a disturbing viral video circulated on social media showing a man violently assaulting his wife.

“This heartbreaking incident reflects how countless women and girls suffer abuse behind closed doors and often without support, protection, or access to justice.

“The national outrage that followed serves as a powerful reminder that gender-based violence remains a critical public concern requiring urgent, sustained, and well-resourced interventions,” it added.

Members of HURDS and some persons living with disability therefore embarked on a float through some principal streets of Sekondi to drum home their message. They later presented a petition to the Regional Minister.

They held placards some of which read “Sexual Violence is not Women issue. It’s everyone’s fight” and “Increase Funding for Domestic Violence Response” among others.

Presenting the petition, Eva Ankrah, Executive Director of HURDS, said the current allocation of GH¢1 million is significantly inadequate to sustain critical, lifesaving services.

She mentioned some of the services as provision and maintenance of safe spaces and shelters, medical, legal, and psychological support for survivors.

She said, “Without adequate funding, the national Sexual and Gender-Based Violence response system remains weakened and unable to deliver justice or safety for vulnerable groups.”

Madam Rachel Fosua Sarpong, Western Regional Coordinating Director, who received the petition on behalf of the Minister, assured that the petition would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for redress.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi