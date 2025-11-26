Kejefair Slated For December 6 @ Legon City Mall

Influencers for Kejefair

The highly anticipated 5th edition of Kejefair, Ghana’s foremost Celebrity Trade Fair, comes off on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Legon City Mall, opposite University of Ghana, Legon.

The event promises a vibrant fusion of entrepreneurship, celebrity influence, and entertainment, positioning itself once again as a top destination for shoppers, thrill-seekers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the festive season.

Designed in the spirit of Ghana’s leading trade and enterprise exhibitions, Kejefair 2025 will bring together 80+ vendors from Ghana and Nigeria, offering a wide array of products across fashion, beauty, footwear, gadgets, electricals, food, home appliances, and more.

The annual fair serves as a high-visibility platform for emerging and established online vendors, social commerce brands, and small businesses to showcase their products to thousands of eager shoppers at festive discount prices.

Ahead of the fair, registered vendors will participate in a pre-event branding and sales seminar, equipping them with practical knowledge on digital selling, customer service, merchandising, and in-person sales strategy.

This capacity-building initiative ensures vendors are well-prepared to maximise sales potential and customer engagement on the event day. The seminar forms a core part of Kejefair’s commitment to strengthening small businesses, enhancing vendor credibility, and improving product presentation.

Kejefair 2025 opens at 10:00 a.m., transforming the Legon City Mall into a dynamic marketplace filled with live activations, demonstrations, celebrity engagements, and special discount deals.

As evening approaches, the fair evolves into an electrifying entertainment hub with a grand concert from 6:00 p.m. till midnight, featuring performances from top Ghanaian artistes, celebrity and influencer appearances, DJs, and surprise acts. The seamless blend of commerce and entertainment continues to make Kejefair a standout event in Ghana’s end-of-year calendar.

“Kejefair has always been about more than selling. Kejefair is about empowering skills, bridging client-customer gaps and fulfilling the dreams of entrepreneurs. In today’s world, digital platforms are not just tools; they are gateways to success. Our mission is to help vendors harness these channels to build sustainable brands, reach wider audiences, and transform their passion into real, measurable growth all while having fun,” said Bernard Fiifi Yankey (Yankey Himself), Coordinating Organiser, Kejefair.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke