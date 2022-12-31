Dead Whale Washed Ashore At Tema Beach

A dead sea mammal has been washed ashore at “U Compound”, a suburb of Tema Newtown in the Greater Accra Region.

The white whale was washed ashore in the early hours of Monday.

However, the mammal has been buried by officials before it is decomposed and avoided stench emanat­ing from it.

A team from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have visited the scenes and initiated investigations to find out the cause of death of the whale.

Rodrick Daddey-Adjei, Deputy Chief Executive Food Division, noted that the animal started bloating after couple of days.

According to him, officials decided to disemembed the mammal in order to get the gas out and buried.

He however denied that parts of the animal has ended up in homes of residents, saying that measures were put in place to prevent such a situation.

“We were there to ensure that none of the product goes out and ensure the product was properly disposed off,” Daddey-Adjei said in an interview.

But interestingly, videos seen by DGN Online shows people cutting the mammal into piece.

It attracted large crowd to the scene who are eager to catch a glimpse of the situation with others who could be heard saying they will be using the meat to prepare pepper soup with it.

Below are the videos

By Vincent Kubi