Stonebwoy Joins African-Caribbean Conversation

Ghanaian Afro-pop, dancehall, and reggae artiste Stonebwoy have urged African and Caribbean states to join hands to confront common challenges, strengthen historical and cultural ties and build socio-economic and political linkages as one region.

According to Stonebwoy the commonalities between the historical and present-day struggles between the two regions should spur a deepening of cooperation in strengthening trade and investment and sharing expertise and knowledge amongst others.

He made this statement during a panel discussion at the Wood and Watta Business Brunch held in Accra.

The event was aimed at connecting the Future of Africa and the Caribbean on issues including trade, investment, culture, entertainment, and many more.

“I have had a fair share of criticism and discrimination from the Caribbean as a dancehall act from Africa sounding like a Jamaican but forgetting we are connected.

There is a great need for deeper collaborations to help build ourselves as a united front to conquer the world in all aspects” he said.

“I think we the Africans embrace the Caribbean more and the Caribbean hardly embraces the African base on my experiences with Jamaicans. And this greatly explains why there is no direct flight from Africa to the Caribbean states,” he added.

The first Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu, in his address, said the African Caribbean must start trading with each other by increasing investment and people-to-people exchanges.

“According to my checks 95% of trade out of the Caribbean went up north; USA, Canada, and 5% goes down south. Almost nothing comes here in Africa. I think conversations like this need to be broadened by engaging ourselves on decisions to restructure the two regions to explore the enormous opportunity” he said.

Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs, Nadia Musa on her part urged the diasporans to explore the opportunity to invest in the Ghanaian economy to support the country’s industrialization drive.

She indicated that diaspora investment was essential for industrialization and consequently the development of the nation.

“The office of the Diaspora Affairs is calling on the diasporans to invest in the country’s economy to improve its industrialization. We are fully convinced that Ghana cannot succeed in her quest to become an industrialized country without the full support and participation of her Diaspora citizens” she posited.

The Wood and Watta Business Brunch organized by Ford Communication and the office of the Diaspora Affairs is the kick-off Afro-Caribbean event that highlights the investment and trade opportunities between the Caribbean and Ghana, from technology to culture and real estate.

The event was hosted by Managing Director, Ford Communications Lakeshia Ford with selected panelists including Ivie Ani Cultural Journalist, Ms. Leticia Brown Head of Market, Inclusion, and Advocacy at Zeepay, Sandy Alibo Founder Surf Ghana, Ray T. Klein Chief Operating Officer, and Benewah Boateng.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke