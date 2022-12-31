Free Phone Thief- Meek Mill Tells Police

American hip-hop artiste Meek Mill says he does not want anyone jailed for stealing his phone.

According to him, the item stolen is an ordinary phone which has been returned to him hence the suspect must be let go.

“I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike. I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday December 31, 2022.

Police said it has recovered Meek Mill’s stolen phone after arresting a suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen.

The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022, the Police indicated in a tweet.

Meek Mill who performed at Afronation 2022 has been making headlines since he arrived in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi