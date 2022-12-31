Mzbel Apologises To Afrochella Fans After ‘Terrible’ Performance

Songstress, Mzbel has apologised to Afrochella music concert fans for what many have described as a “poor” show from her.

Mzbel was among the celebrated African music acts who performed at the Afrochella music festival in Accra at the EL-Wak Sports Stadium.

It was her first-ever performance at Afrochella after she has been off the music stage for a very long time. Unfortunately, a lot of music fans were not enthused with her performance as she lacked energy on stage.

In a Facebook post, she expressed regret to the fans for her terrible performance. She claimed it was because she couldn’t hear herself or her music in the background, she had to continue shouting to amuse herself and her followers.

She wrote, “To all Mzbelievers who are disappointed in my performance at the just ended Afrochella 2022, I am terribly sorry and I’m disappointed too cos this is not how we prepared to entertain u.”

“What happened was I couldn’t hear myself and couldn’t hear my music on stage that’s why I kept on shouting and trying my best to have fun somehow but it all ended up trashy. Also, the lights hitting the stage were just too strong for my fragile eyes so I couldn’t even see the crowd to interact properly.

Without any rehearsals and dancers, I made u proud at Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 but unfortunately, the media houses and bloggers trashing me today didn’t share it like they sharing this particular performance but hey I promise to make it up to u soon. There’s a bigger gig in the pipeline and if arrangements work out well I will make u proud again.”