Deadly Robber Assaults, Robs Former 2nd Lady Matilda Amissah-Arthur

In a shocking development, businessman Osumanu Yahuza has been remanded by an Accra High Court for assaulting and robbing former Second Lady Matilda Amissah Arthur at a gunpoint in her Accra residence.

Yahuza, facing 26 counts of robbery and money laundering, also targeted renowned architect David Adjaye and other victims during a series of residential robberies.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, April 17, Osumanu Yahuza pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The prosecution detailed how Yahuza demanded money and valuables from Mrs. Amissah-Arthur, ultimately robbing her of significant sums in various currencies, including cash and precious items.

The intense nature of the assault on the former Second Lady was highlighted as Yahuza reportedly strangled and repeatedly struck her head on the ground while demanding more valuables.

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur briefly lost consciousness during the ordeal, only to awaken to find the accused fleeing with her safe and stolen possessions.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison custody and instructed the prosecution to complete their disclosures.

The case has been adjourned to May 2, 2024, as the investigation delves deeper into Yahuza’s criminal activities.

The prosecution presented a detailed account of the series of residential robberies allegedly committed by Yahuza throughout Accra. Targeting affluent areas including Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge, the accused person terrorized multiple residents, leaving a trail of stolen goods and traumatized victims in his wake.

Yahuza’s arrest followed meticulous police work, including the analysis of CCTV footage and collaborative efforts among various law enforcement agencies. The accused’s admission to the crimes, along with the recovery of stolen items from his hideouts, suggests an extensive criminal operation designed to enrich himself through unlawful means.

As the case progresses, the focus will be on seeking justice for the victims and unraveling the full extent of Yahuza’s criminal enterprise.

The community remains vigilant as the legal process unfolds to ensure that individuals like Yahuza are held accountable for their reprehensible actions.

By Vincent Kubi, Accra