December in GH Endorsed Calendar of Events Released

GTA CEO, Akwasi Agyemang

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has officially unveiled the endorsed schedule of events for the 2022 ‘December in GH’ campaign.

December in GH is the country’s biggest celebration of all things, Cultural, Entertainment, Adventure, Nightlife, Fashion, Gastronomy, Tours, and Community service.

Since 2019, ‘December in GH’ event schedule is one that many travellers look forward to when planning their activities for their holiday trip to the country.

For locals, it offers the opportunity to know what is going on around the country in December. This year’s calendar includes over 90 events that have been endorsed by the Beyond the Return Steering Committee.

The calendar includes events taking place from November 2022 through January 2023.

Each year some events have become favourites and have been included in this year’s activities including, Afrochella, Little Havana, Taste of Ghana, Afro Nation, YouTube Creators Festival, Westside Carnival, Rhythms on da Runway and the Roverman Productions Festival of Plays.

“We’re expecting this year to be the biggest for ‘December in GH’,” said Annabelle McKenzie, Manager of the Beyond the Return Secretariat. “We are excited about welcoming both returning and first-time travellers to Ghana. We’ve endorsed more events that touch on the different pillars of the Beyond the Return initiative.”

Some of the new events on the calendar include Ada Riverfest, Jollof & Afrobeat Festival, Afrobeats Bazaar, Ghana Water Polo Tournament, Nkyinkyim Museum Freedom Parade and

First Time Home Buyers in Ghana Seminar.

Ghana was recently listed as one of the top travel destinations by National Geographic. It is predicted that the country will receive a record number of international travellers this season and the Ghana Tourism Authority says they are ready to receive everyone.

According to the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, “We have kick-started a series of engagements with our industry stakeholders to ensure that we are all ready. We are encouraging Ghanaians to live up to our reputation as a friendly and hospitable people”.

Beyond the Return is a 10-year initiative with the theme, ‘A decade of African renaissance’.

It is the follow-up to the successful Year of Return campaign in 2019 that invited the global African diaspora to visit Ghana. Seven pillars make up the foundation of Beyond the Return with the goal of continued engagement and building strong relations with the diaspora community.

All the events on the ‘December in GH’ calendar align with at least one of the pillars which are, Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Brand Ghana, Give Back Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, and Promote Pan-African Heritage and Innovation.