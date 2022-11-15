US Envoy Calls On Accra Minister

Henry Quartey (middle) presenting Adinkra symbols to his guest as others look on

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to acquaint herself with the activities of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Regional Minister’s office during which they discussed issues of national interest, including the minister’s and the Regional Coordinating Council’s ‘Making Accra Work Again’ agenda.

The ambassador, who was presented with a cultural artefact by the minister, pledged the embassy’s continuous support to the RCC in their quest to make Accra attain its desired status.

This is the first meeting held between the two since the ambassador assumed her role in Ghana since April 2022.

By Ebenezer K. Anponsah