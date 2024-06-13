Dede’s Exclusion, Coaches Decision – Otto Addo

Dede Ayew

Ghana Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, has stated plainly that the technical team has the final say regarding the return of Captain Andre Ayew to the Black Stars.

The former Marseille man was conspicuously missing from the recent World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic (CAR).

His exclusion has generated debate about his future with the national team.

In a post-match press conference in Kumasi, Jordan was asked about his brother’s absence, and Otto Addo stepped in saying, “Let me talk for Jordan. It’s his brother,” Addo said.

“Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it’s my decision, it’s our coaching staff’s decision.

“As a brother, he would like him to be next to him. But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team, and who knows? Maybe he’s there, maybe not, but I don’t know. Maybe I’m not there anymore. We don’t know. We don’t know what happens,” he added.

Ghana is expected to return to action later this year for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum