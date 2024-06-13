Man U Retains Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United has decided that Erik ten Hag will stay on as manager, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

The Dutchman’s future has been in doubt following a poor campaign in the Premier League.

But the season ended on a high note after United won the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City, following an end-of-season review conducted by new co-owners INEOS and led by Sir Dave Brailsford, the decision has been taken to retain Ten Hag.

A source has told ESPN that the ‘clear conclusion’ of the review was that Ten Hag should remain as manager.

According to a source, Ten Hag and United are set to discuss an extension to his contract, which was due in 2025, after “constructive discussions” about the review’s findings.

Erik ten Hag led his Manchester United side to FA Cup victory despite Premier League struggles.

Ten Hag, 54, enjoyed a successful first season in charge at Old Trafford, finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup,

But his second season was only saved by lifting the FA Cup after a miserable campaign in the league and in Europe.

United ended up eighth in the table to record their lowest ever Premier League finish. They also finished bottom of their Champions League group and exited Europe before Christmas.

Ten Hag has repeatedly insisted that injuries were to blame for poor results and was defiant in the face of intense questioning about his future following the FA Cup final at Wembley, saying, “If they (United’s owners) don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do.”