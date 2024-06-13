Speaker Launches Democracy Cup Today

Speaker Alban S.K Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and the leadership of Parliament will today launch the maiden Democracy Cup, at the Justice D.F. Annan Auditorium, at the Parlaiment House in Accra.

The Democracy Cup has been instituted by Parliament to commemorate 30 years of Parliamentary Democracy in Ghana.

The launch would be attended by Members of Parliament, the media, and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and other stakeholders.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko would vie for the maiden edition of the competition on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the match between the two premier league sides would have the opportunity to play against United States-based club, DC United, in Washington later in the year.

There would also a special curtain-raiser between MPs and former Black Stars players.

Parliament last year celebrated its 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1993. This follows the coming into effect the 1992 Constitution and the return of the country into a democratic system of governance.

Other activities earmarked to commemorate the anniversary include parliamentary sittings and debate, peace walks and fun games.

From The Sports Desk