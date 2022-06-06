Dela Coffie Storms Special Prosecutor Office

The staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dela Coffie has turned himself in at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday June 6, 2022 after the Special Prosecutor on Friday June 3, 2022 caused the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

This was announced by the OSP in a statement issued on Monday that: “The underlisted person who was placed on the list of wanted Person on 3 June turned himself in at the office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Hale Selasssie Street, South Ridge Accra on 6 June at 12:50pm in the company of his lawyer.”

Dela Coffie was charged with corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official document by the OSP.

Responding to the wanted notice, Dela Coffie in a Facebook post on Friday said that “my attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by Special Prosecutor against my person.

“Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide. As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

“However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review. My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.

“Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.”

By Vincent Kubi