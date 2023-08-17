Delay Cautions Fans Over MzGee Replacement

Delay and MzGee

Media personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has cautioned some Ghanaians calling on producers of the United Showbiz celebrity late-night show to consider her as a possible replacement for its current hostess, MzGee.

Following the resignation of Nana Ama McBrown, MzGee has been the official hostess of the show for months now, but recent complaints of misconduct and lack of professionalism has heightened the calls for her replacement.

Recent among the misconduct cited by followers of the show was how she handled one of her panelists, Mr. Logic, during Saturday’s episode.

Mr. Logic, while making his submission on a topic about challenges faced by local artistes in breaking boundaries within the international music market, was interjected by MzGee asking him to wrap up his remarks. But many people criticised how she interjected, describing it as “rude.”

According to MzGee, Mr. Logic has taken all the time to make his point, prolonging the discussion.

Her comment incited Mr. Logic, leading to a heated verbal exchange between the two personalities, with Mr. Logic accusing her of being unprofessional and need to learn on the job.

“This is unprofessional on her part, it is unprofessional…it is unprofessional for a moderator to tell a panel that they are sleeping, it is unprofessional, I am telling you, please! Learn on the job, learn on this job, you don’t say this…don’t tell me what you are saying, learn on this job,” Mr. Logic responded.

Excerpt video, which captured the altercation, and was shared on Daily View TV, attracted over 3,600 divergent views on the clash between the two personalities.

Among the many comments, YayraGh, on her part tagged Delay as the possible replacement for the United Showbiz show as MzGee has failed to moderate the show professionally as expected.

“MzGee should learn how to talk. Fada Dickson should bring Delay to host this programme,” she wrote.

In response, Delay wrote, “Please stop tagging me. The notification is killing my battery.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke