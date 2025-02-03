Delay Hints At Expecting A Baby Boy In December

TV personality Delay has shared her hopes of giving birth to a baby boy by the end of December 2025.

In a moment on The Delay Show, she expressed optimism about her upcoming journey into motherhood and revealed that she plans to name her son Judah, a name she believes will be a testament to God’s blessings in her life.

“I’m hopeful that by December, I’ll have my baby boy. His name will be Judah, and he will be a living proof of God’s grace in my life,” Delay shared with her audience, radiating faith and excitement.

Delay said that when she took an opportunity to congratulate fellow entertainment personality MzGee, who recently welcomed a baby. “My sister MzGee, who previously worked at Multimedia and now works at Despite Media, has shared pictures of her newborn, but I haven’t officially congratulated her yet,” Delay said. “I want to use this platform to congratulate her on this blessing. I remember when she appeared on this show and shared how people mocked her for not having children. That situation turned into prayers, and now, God has blessed her with a baby.”

The TV host continued, drawing from biblical references: “In the Bible, it’s said that Mary was blessed among women for giving birth. So, those who have children are truly blessed. MzGee, God has blessed you, and I tap into that same blessing. Right now, I feel a divine calling. By the end of December, I will have my son, Judah.”

With faith guiding her words, Delay’s announcement has sparked excitement and anticipation among her fans as she looks forward to this new chapter in her life.

By Francis Addo