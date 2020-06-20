Delegate Arrested For Taking Photo After Thumb Printing

A delegate of the New Patriotic Party in the Effia constituency of the Western Region who did not adhere to the instruction not to take photograph of his ballot after thumb printing in the party’s primaries, has been arrested by the police.

The delegate, Eric Agyapong Aboagye, who voted at the Azaria polling station in the constituency was arrested and sent to the Takoradi Central Police Station for questioning.

According to some of the party members present, Aboagye arrived at the voting centre at about 10:00am and went through all the protocols before he was issued with his ballot paper.

“The security person at the centre who was monitoring him closely as he entered the screen, realized that Aboagye had taken his phone to take photograph after thumb printing.

” The police man rushed on him and arrested him”, one of the party members told DGN Online.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency, Joseph Cudjoe later visited the police station to bail the delegate.

He said the person voted and took a picture of his own ballot but did not show it to anybody and described the arrest as something that had been planned.