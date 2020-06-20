Eastern NPP Unopposed MPs Acclaimed

Twelve out of the 26 Sitting Members of Parliament of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region who went for unopposed have been acclaimed by their delegates across the constituencies in the Region.

The 12 unopposed candidates are: the former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and MP for Upper Manya Krobo, Joseph Tetteh; Minister of Information and MP for Ofoase-Ayerebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Minister for Integration and Regional Re-organisation and MP for Okere, Daniel Botwe,

Others are MP for Fanteakwa North, Kwabena Amankwa Asiamah; Minister of Roads and Highways and MP for Atiwa West, Kwasi Amoako-Attah and Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Atiwa East, Abena Osei – Asare.

The rest are MP for Asene-Akroso-Manso, George Aboagye; Deputy Minister of Information and MP for Akuapem North, Asiamah – Adjei Nana Dokua; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko; Minister of Works and Housing and MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea; MP for Abirem, Osei Frimpong John and Minister of State at the Interior Ministry and MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong.

At Ofoase – Ayirebi, all the 450 Delegates across 25 electoral areas on Saturday, 20th June 2020 acclaimed incumbent MP and Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah as candidate for the 2020 elections.



His colleague, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah – Adjei, the Legislator for Akropong Constituencny was also acclaimed early morning today.

The acclamation comes weeks after nominations closed in the constituency and saw the first term MP as the only candidate to have picked forms in the constituency.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua