Titus-Glover Whipped Benjamin Ashietey

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover will be leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the third term in the Tema East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The incumbent Member of Parliament of Tema East has emerged victorious in the ongoing primaries of the party with over 230 votes, According to provisional result available to DGN online.

He polled over 500 votes as against some 200 votes garnered by his only contender, Dr. Benjamin Armah Ashietey.

Hon. Titus-Glover was fiercely contested by Dr. Benjamin Nii Armah Ashietey in the 2015 primaries which the MP won by a narrow margin.

The battle in Tema East happens to be a political and traditional as both aspirants were said to be cousins.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema