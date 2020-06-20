NPP Primaries: Bawumia ‘Sister ‘Kicks Out Deputy Agric Minister

Lariba Z. Abudu

Lariba Z. Abudu has defeated the Deputy Agric Minister who doubles as the member of parliament for Sagre Bambangi , in the Walewale NPP primaries to represent the party in the Walewale constituency.

Lariba Z. Abudu obtained 275 to beat Sagre Bambangi who pulled 96 votes.

Other aspirants namely Zakaria Yidana got 23, Seth Boyoyo , 43, Ishak Ibrahim 24 and Alutia Suzana 161 votes.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority(NDA), thanked delegates for believing in her and assured that she will work tirelessly to ensure that NPP seat is retained.

She indicated that she would work with the other candidates for victory for the party come December 7 general elections.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale