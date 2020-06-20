Hajia Alima Retained As NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency who doubles as the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has been retained as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency.

The local government development minister obtained 484 votes whiles Sampa S. Mohammed pulled 98 votes with Musah Yamba Issahaku securing 82 votes.

Hajia Alima called for unity among the candidates to maintain the Nalerigu/Gambaga seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

She assured the people of Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency of continuous massive development projects in the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu