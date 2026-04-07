Deliver Value Or Face Sanctions – GETFund To Contractors

Paul Adjei

The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Paul Adjei, has warned contractors executing projects under the Fund to prioritise value for money and uphold the highest standards of quality delivery.

Speaking to some journalists in Accra on Saturday, Mr. Adjei stated that the Fund will not tolerate substandard work.

He indicated that any contractor who delivers substandard work would face severe consequences.

Mr. Adjei, who also expressed concern over the decline in quality of some recently completed projects, said contractors should shift their focus from excessive profit-making and deliver quality work that will impact lives.

“Ghanaian taxpayers make significant sacrifices before earning their income, and it is from these same resources that government funds development projects. They therefore deserve nothing short of quality work,” he emphasised.

As part of efforts to ensure value for money and timely completion of all GETFund projects, Mr. Adjei disclosed that the Fund has constituted a special strategic monitoring team tasked with inspecting all ongoing and completed GETFund projects across the country.

“The team will ensure strict compliance with project specifications and delivery standards. Any contractor who fails to meet the required benchmarks will face appropriate sanctions,” he stressed.

The GETFund Administrator further highlighted that the GETFund Scholarship Scheme remains accessible to all Ghanaians, and therefore urged students, especially those from rural and underserved communities, to take advantage and access the scholarships offered by the Fund.

He assured the public that his administration is committed to enhancing transparency in the scholarship application process, to ensure fairness for all eligible applicants.

As part of broader institutional reforms, Mr. Adjei further announced the establishment of a dedicated Corporate Affairs department at GETFund to improve public engagement and information dissemination.

The department, he explained, will serve as a bridge between the Fund and the public, aimed at addressing concerns and providing clarity on its operations.

Mr. Adjei encouraged journalists to actively engage the Fund and seek accurate information to promote informed reporting on its activities.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah