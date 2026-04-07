Woman Cuts Off Daughter’s Toe

The injured foot

A 31-year-old woman, Vivian Anto, shocked the entire Sefwi-Proso community in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region during the Easter celebration when she allegedly severed the right index toe of her biological daughter.

The woman, purportedly, cut off her daughter’s toe with a pair of scissors on Good Friday, at about 9:30 a.m.

Her reason for allegedly carrying out the heartbreaking act was because her nine-year-old daughter, Diana Boakye, went out and reportedly returned home late.

The Juaboso Police subsequently arrested Vivian after the case was reported to them, and the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The police initially issued a medical report form to the injured victim, after which photographs of the injuries were taken for evidential purposes.

The victim was then sent to the Kofikrom SDA Hospital in the district, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Medical personnel confirmed that the child sustained a severe injury to her right foot, and is responding to treatment.

Later, the police, led by Detective Inspector Mathias Balondon, visited the hospital to assess the victim’s condition.

During a brief interaction, the child mentioned her mother as the person responsible for the act.

The police said the suspect is expected to be arraigned soon.

The complainant, Stephen Anto, later retrieved the severed toe and handed it over to the police. He told journalists that the severed toe was photographed by the police and preserved as evidence.

He confirmed that the suspect used a pair of scissors to cut off the right second toe of her daughter, as punishment for returning home late.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi