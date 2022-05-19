Demand APR On Your Loan- BoG Advises Bank Customers

Dr. Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has asked commercial banks in the country to provide Annualize Percentage Rate (APR) to customers who are seeking facilities from the financial institutions since that is a legal requirement.

APR is the yearly interest generated by a sum that’s charged to borrowers or paid to investors.

The central bank also urged customers to demand from their financial institutions the APR before they sign on their loan contracts.

This, the regulator said, would help them know how much the loan will cost after the duration.

In its financial literacy series, the BoG said “Always demand the annualize percentage Rate (APR) on your loan from your financial institution prior to acceptance of the loan facility.

“It will help you know how much the loan will cost you after the duration of the loan it is a legal requirement for your financial institution to provide you this information before you sign on your loan contract.”

By Vincent Kubi