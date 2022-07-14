Dembele signs new Barcelona deal

After months of negotiations, Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year contract extension to stay at the club.

The 25-year-old has been a free agent since the end of June, but he has signed a contract extension with Barcelona until 2024.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has made 150 LaLiga appearances despite multiple injuries.

In those five seasons, he has scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists as Barcelona has won the LaLiga titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He returned to training with his Barcelona teammates on Tuesday and will travel to the United States this weekend for the team’s pre-season.

Before the start of the LaLiga season on August 13, Barcelona play Inter Miami on July 20, Real Madrid on July 24, Juventus on July 27, and New York Red Bulls on July 31.

Dembele’s new contract comes just 24 hours after Barcelona signed Raphinha from Leeds United on a free transfer, as did Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.