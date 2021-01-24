Demo Hits Letsa In Volta

Sgt Prince Dogbatse (Volta Police Public Affairs Officer)

The Police in the Volta Region have served notice that they cannot provide security for the demonstration against the nomination of Dr. Archibald Letsa as Volta Regional Minister.

According to the Police although they have capacity to maintain the peace in the region, the upsurge of COVID-19 in the country and the region in particular has led to increase in enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols.

To this end, the demonstration which according to the Police is being undertaken by “an unknown group, Volta NPP Grassroots for Justice” on Monday, January 25, 2021 “will endanger public health and safety.”

“In view of the above, the command has resolved to promote public health and safety,” a statement issued by Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, the Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command noted.

He therefore stressed that the “intended ENOUGH IS ENOUGH demonstration in Ho has not been sanctioned by the command and all must take note and be warned of the consequences of noncompliance.”

According to the Police, the region has recorded 106 active cases with two deaths in a space of two weeks mainly within Ho, Hohoe, North Tongu and Ketu north. Hence the command determined to support other key stakeholders in containing the pandemic to guarantee public health and safety and not facilitate activities that could increase the spread and endanger lives.

Sgt Dogbatse therefore urged the public to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols: proper wearing of face/nose mask, social distancing, washing of hands regularly and sanitizing the hands.

Meanwhile, Mawuli Amenuveve, who claims to be the Convenor of the Volta NPP Grassroots for Justice; have told DGN Online, the protest was coming off as it was their right to express their displeasure, particularly when they have notified the Police.

He further noted that the Police are just to be notified as stipulated by the law and not to determine whether the demonstration can come on or not.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)