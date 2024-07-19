Democracy Cup Triumph Excites Kotoko Keeper

Kotoko celebrate after winning 2024 Democracy Cup

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, has reacted to his side’s victory over Hearts of Oak in the Democracy Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1 to win the inaugural edition of the Cup, which was played to celebrate the country’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy.

The game, which was preceded by a match between parliamentarians and former Black Stars players, attracted huge crowds at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Kotoko took a first-half lead through midfielder Justice Blay from the spot, but Hearts of Oak levelled through Asamoah Boateng Afriyie. Peter Amidu Acquah snatched the winner on the hour mark as the Reds won the trophy.

“Democracy Cup marked,” posted Asare on social media with photos from the match.

The former Accra Lions goalkeeper was the captain of the side for the epic encounter, and it seems he may lead the club for the upcoming campaign.

Kotoko returned to Kumasi yesterday to continue preparations for next season.

From The Sports Desk