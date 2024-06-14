Democracy Cup Winner Faces DC United

Speaker Alban Bagbin (4th Left) with other dignitaries after the launch

The winner of the maiden Democracy Cup involving Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is set to face American-based DC United.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA)-approved fixture promises to further strengthen the bond between Ghanaian football and the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

The game, launched by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin yesterday is also to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republican Parliament of Ghana.

The event, scheduled for July 5, will also feature Members of Parliament facing off against former Black Stars players in a curtain-raiser at the Accra Stadium.

Addressing the launch, the Speaker advocated for the adoption of the event as an annual celebration of democracy in Ghana, adding that it was an opportunity to re-emphasise the importance of sports in Ghana.

He said, “This is further evidence of our commitment to promoting initiatives aimed at strengthening the foundation of our democracy.”

He added, “The launch of the democracy Cup which forms part of the activities marking the 30th anniversary celebration of the fourth republic has also been adopted as a part of an annual celebration of Democracy in Ghana, we want it to be done annually.”

The Speaker said the event would also serve as another avenue using the popular sport – football – to bridge the gap between Parliamentarians and the people of Ghana.

For his part, the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Delali Anku-Adiamah, urged Parliament to ensure that the event becomes a regular fixture of the Ghana football calendar as it would serve as a reminder of the importance of Ghana’s democracy.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, said the GFA did not hesitate in sanctioning the game because of the importance of democracy to all sectors of the economy including football.

He also commended the Speaker for acknowledging the role of football in governance and promoting democracy.

In an address read on his behalf, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said he would be supporting the efforts of Parliament to ensure that members and staff improve their fitness levels by donating jerseys and footballs to all the participating teams.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum